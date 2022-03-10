 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $815,000

Imagine living in the woods with the conveniences of Flagstaff amenities. This large 4 bedroom sits on a sleepy cul de sac in Continental Country Club. Breathe in the fresh air from your large front deck or watch the deer roam by on your oversized back patio. This home features one bedroom, two living areas, and an office space downstairs, with the primary bedroom and two additional rooms up. Take in the views of your forested backyard while comforted by your wood burning stove, and experience the tranquility of sitting in your hot tub under the stars. There is no time to wait so call today!

