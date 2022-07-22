First time to market! Opportunities like this do not come often. This townhome is connected to another also for sale, so own one or both! Each unit has a premium lot, large backyard, and an attached Casita! 4 doors total! The rental opportunities are endless. Own one unit and rent the other, rent both units and both Casitas, or live in the main house, and rent the Casita! Open airy floor-plan with Primary Bed on the Main Level. This unit is loaded with Miramonte upgrades. Upgraded flooring, cabinetry, fireplace, fixtures, custom LUTRON lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Take note of the ample extra parking next to the home. The home is close to downtown, restaurants, shopping, hiking, biking, etc...Hurry schedule your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $815,000
