Here's your chance to own a classic family home on .27 acre in the desired Shadow Mountain neighborhood. Enjoy having endless forest trails steps away from your front door as well as the convenience of living in the middle of town! No HOA! An open concept layout features a spacious great room with gas stove in a gorgeous, full-wall brick surround, informal dining area with breakfast bar, and a separate dining and family room to enjoy large family gatherings. Master suite on the main level with walk-in double closets and en suite. Three additional bedrooms upstairs, one with an en suite. Bright, open kitchen with stainless appliances, range is a 5-burner gas and convection combo. Home has AIR CONDITIONING, heated and cooled two car garage, and tons of storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $805,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Christopher Shafia knew he and his wife, Kiarah Jones-Pavico, had to make a choice -- accept a vaccine protocol they weren't comfortable with …
Police say 42-year-old Craig Asplund allegedly shot 21-year-old Bahozhoni Lee near the corner of San Francisco Street and Route 66 early Saturday.
Officials said the man sustained serious head trauma and wasn't wearing a helmet.
Students across Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) participated in a protest against its mask mandate Monday.
The tow truck driver who struck multiple people during the 2021 Flagstaff Bike Party crash and is also accused of possessing thousands of imag…
A man died at the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff by suicide Monday night, officials said.
The man was in custody around 10:30 a.m., according to Flagstaff police spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high-wind advisory for north and central Arizona effective 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. …
Several Coconino High School students spent Monday in Cromer Stadium on campus protesting against the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD)…
Daniel Williamson has announced that he will run for mayor of Flagstaff in the upcoming election.