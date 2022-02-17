4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $805,000

Here's your chance to own a classic family home on .27 acre in the desired Shadow Mountain neighborhood. Enjoy having endless forest trails steps away from your front door as well as the convenience of living in the middle of town! No HOA! An open concept layout features a spacious great room with gas stove in a gorgeous, full-wall brick surround, informal dining area with breakfast bar, and a separate dining and family room to enjoy large family gatherings. Master suite on the main level with walk-in double closets and en suite. Three additional bedrooms upstairs, one with an en suite. Bright, open kitchen with stainless appliances, range is a 5-burner gas and convection combo. Home has AIR CONDITIONING, heated and cooled two car garage, and tons of storage.