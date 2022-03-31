4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $799,999

Unique Luxury opportunity in highly desired Cheshire! This home has been transformed (seller put in over $230,000 in improvements/upgrades) and it's ready for your finishing touches. Some of the Upgrades: new structural posts and beam in great room, removed old blown insulation upstairs and added ''R20 Foam'', added 196sqft upstairs master bath plus 48sqft in 2nd Master bedroom, new soaking tub, new front porch entryway & stairs, new architectural roof shingles and ice shield, added gutters, huge 240sqft covered 2-story deck and 240sqft covered concrete patio, raised kitchen ceiling, a 140sqft covered front porch, redesigned second upstairs bathroom (includes laundry chute), added vehicle access to backyard, etc. ***ask for full list*** You will love to call this one your home.