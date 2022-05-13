4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $799,000

This 2016 home is tucked into a quiet area of the desirable Ponderosa Trails neighborhood. Inviting and bright with 9-foot ceilings and ample natural light, it sits steps away from great trails and the forest. Enjoy summer afternoons with friends in the sunny, private, treed yard. A south facing yard allows for year-round enjoyment with a Trex deck, paver patio, and with no neighbors at the rear! One of the newest homes in the neighborhood, it has just the right interior paint colors, modern lighting and fixtures- a rare find in the area! Please check out the virtual tour.