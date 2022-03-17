4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $797,000

2 story Crestview Home with single level Guest house. Main home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, open kitchen and living area with a luxury Fireplace and French doors to the patio and guest house. Both units have A/C and the main house also has a roof heat tape. Back yard is fully fenced and has a small greenhouse that conveys plus 3 new fruit trees (2 apple, 1 pear).Pavers added in driveway and walkway from the side to the guest house that opens up into a large patio area.Guest house has 1 bedroom, 1 bath and can be accessed from the side of the main home. Square footage reflects the Guest house (600sf) same as bedroom and baths.