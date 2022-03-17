4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $795,000

Luxury Mountain living at it's finest! Cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light welcome you as you enter this fully updated Mt Oaks Townhome. Premium location with open space on two sides and lots of privacy behind you. Plenty of amenities close-by, with Golf, driving range, hiking, biking, Flag Athletic Club, and more. This is one of the largest floorplans with a fully finished walkout basement, Primary Suite on the main level, a second Primary Suite downstairs, and two oversized bedrooms up. Forest views off the patio on the main level. Built by Flagstaff's Fred Kolar. Great lock and leave 2nd home opportunity, or perfect as a primary residence. Come see it today!