4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $795,000

High density residential developer's infill dream in an ideal location in Old Town Flagstaff. Zoned HC, this property can conceptually fit up to 15 multi-level units, with numbers penciling nicely for similar high density builds that are dotting the landscape. Property also provides value add in a high demand rental market with some necessary improvements to the existing structure, or add to the footprint as a double lot. As this corridor continues to develop and the demand for housing rising rapidly, the opportunity is ripe to capture the upward trend. With the Standard student housing facility two blocks away and the dirt cleared on the 3 acres a half a block away for future development, and limited supply of adequate infill parcels, this one demands a very close look with pen and paper