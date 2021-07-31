High density residential developer's infill dream in an ideal location in Old Town Flagstaff. Zoned HC, this property can conceptually fit up to 15 multi-level units, with numbers penciling nicely for similar high density builds that are dotting the landscape. Property also provides value add in a high demand rental market with some necessary improvements to the existing structure, or add to the footprint as a double lot. As this corridor continues to develop and the demand for housing rising rapidly, the opportunity is ripe to capture the upward trend. With the Standard student housing facility two blocks away and the dirt cleared on the 3 acres a half a block away for future development, and limited supply of adequate infill parcels, this one demands a very close look with pen and paper
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Goldwater Institute, an Arizona-based conservative think tank, says it has filed more than $23 million in claims against the City of Flags…
The City of Flagstaff announced Thursday morning that masks will be required in city facilities starting 6 a.m. Friday. According to their ann…
- Updated
More than three years after authorities declared a man dead in the middle of a street in Kachina Village, a trial is underway to determine the…
- Updated
A man accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in Doney Park is scheduled to go to trial in October, a Coconino County Superior Court judge ruled.
On July 27, Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) the appointment of Dave Roth as interim principal of Flagstaff High School. He begins his…
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidance Tuesday, making changes to their recommendations for fully vaccinated people; mean…
- Updated
Altitudes Bar and Grill in downtown Flagstaff hosted a reception last week to mark the installation of a new mural painted by students from P…
Coconino County’s latest dashboard data report, released Friday, shows it has moved to a high rate of community transmission, and the report i…
- Updated
Bouts of monsoon activity caused more flooding this weekend in Coconino County, closing streets and threatening to overwhelm neighborhoods wit…
- Updated
Alexander Baca, a 30-year-old Flagstaff man, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend.