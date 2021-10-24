 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $789,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $789,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $789,000

STUNNING Mid-century tastefully upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the popular community of Paradise Hills. Hardwood floors, cathedral tongue and groove ceiling with stone surround wood burning stove and windows showcasing the wooded acreage backyard. Primary bedroom on the main level, as well as 3 other guest bedrooms. Walkout basement is a cozy entertainment spot complete with a gas stove and slider to the backyard patio and private forest path. Gorgeous upgrades include paint, new doors, hardware plantation shutters to make this classic Flagstaff home absolutely perfect. Large 0.67 acre wooded lot borders Paradise Hills Park- which borders National Forest. Access countless trails, including the inner basin here! NO HOA, and so close to Buffalo Park, the Hospital, Downtown and NAU

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)