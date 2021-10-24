4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $789,000

STUNNING Mid-century tastefully upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the popular community of Paradise Hills. Hardwood floors, cathedral tongue and groove ceiling with stone surround wood burning stove and windows showcasing the wooded acreage backyard. Primary bedroom on the main level, as well as 3 other guest bedrooms. Walkout basement is a cozy entertainment spot complete with a gas stove and slider to the backyard patio and private forest path. Gorgeous upgrades include paint, new doors, hardware plantation shutters to make this classic Flagstaff home absolutely perfect. Large 0.67 acre wooded lot borders Paradise Hills Park- which borders National Forest. Access countless trails, including the inner basin here! NO HOA, and so close to Buffalo Park, the Hospital, Downtown and NAU