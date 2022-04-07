4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $786,000

TRULY EXCEPTIONAL! This gorgeous Walnut Ridge home has everything you could ask for! The back yard is PHENOMENAL! It is expansive, terraced, & has several different unique settings that beckon you to sit, relax & enjoy the serene setting. Inside, the kitchen & living room offer a bright & spacious open concept. There is wood-look tile throughout the living room & kitchen. The kitchen has updated cabinets, backsplash, stainless appliances, granite countertops & pantry. There's a separate media room, offering a second location in the home for unwinding. Additionally, there is a den directly off the entrance, which could be a 4th bedroom or playroom. Don't miss the heated Man Cave off the garage. This ideal location is near National Forest, hiking, duck pond, parks, & community amenities.