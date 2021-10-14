Phenomenal Opportunity! One of the nicest homes in Pioneer Valley with the most amenities. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has granite counters, 2 family rooms with vaulted ceilings, new low-e Anderson windows, new wood floors downstairs, all bedrooms have walking closets(2 in master), separate office and a 6 car garage! Attached 3 car garage and detached 3 car garage that is insulated and has a drive-thru bay. Amazing panoramic views of the San Francisco Peaks and Old Caves Crater. Love to hike? Endless forest service trails for hiking or horse back riding including the Old Caves Crater trail right from the back yard. The Pioneer Valley Trail system also goes beside and behind home for extra hiking and horse back riding. At 2.27 Acres, 1 of only 10 lots in Pioneer Valley over 1 acre.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $775,000
