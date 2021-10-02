4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $775,000

Come and view this beautifully maintained home withMountain Views. The property is nestled in lowmaintenance landscaping which includes: mature trees,lush green lawn on a sprinkler system, vegetable garden,chicken pen, extra-large dog run and privacy fence. Anexpansive patio in the back yard is great for gatheringwith friends, while a smaller front patio looks out to thebeautiful scenery all around. The interior is bright andopen with vaulted ceilings and picture windows allowingnatural light and fresh air to come in throughout thehome.The master bedroom is on the main level and includes alarge walk in closet and on-suite master bath. The homeis move- in ready with a new roof this year, 220V outletin garage and recent exterior/interior paint, water heater