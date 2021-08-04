4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $772,000

BACKING NATIONAL FOREST! New Construction beautiful craftsmanship and detail in the new phase of Slayton Ranch Estates, The Hills at Slayton Ranch. 4-bedroom custom home with stunning features including 10FT ceilings, large Low E-windows and a 3-car attached garage. Gorgeous modern Quartz counter tops in the over-sized kitchen with large island adorned with breakfast bar seating for 3. Custom wide-plank, heavy duty engineered hardwood flooring. Covered patio off the back perfect for enjoying the national forest views of plants and wildlife out your backyard. Home boasts a modern design scheme with a dramatic floor to ceiling entry, and an open living concept perfect for entertaining. High end stainless steel appliances, exterior stacked Malapai stone. (Home to be built) (owner agent)