4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $762,000

Bring your family, friends, and all your animals to this great Doney Park Home!! This Southwest-style home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,352 square feet of living space, all on one level. It also features a split floorplan, large open kitchen, vaulted ceilings, and a formal dining room. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, concrete countertops, and a lot of storage. Step outside the home to find a fully fenced 2.49 acre lot, with existing barn, corrals, workshop, garden, and even more storage. At the end of the day, take a seat on the covered patio and watch the sunset over the San Francisco Peaks. Schedule your showing today to see all that this home has to offer, inside and out. Free 1-year home warranty transfers to Buyer at closing.