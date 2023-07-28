Come take a look at this move-in ready, nicely appointed home w/ A/C in the Presidio in the Pines. This popular floor plan features 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms w/ one bedroom conveniently located on the main level. The open kitchen -dining- living rooms create a wonderful gathering place for entertaining. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances & extra seating along the breakfast bar. The glass tile backsplash accents the 42'' cherry cabinets providing plenty of storage. Large & plentiful windows fill the home with natural light. Upstairs the primary suite offers a spacious closet & ensuite w/ double sinks & tiled shower. Two more bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room & spacious loft area are also upstairs. Gas fireplace, 2 car garage, covered front porch & HOA park close by
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $760,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you want to see the Colorado River change in real time, head to Lake Powell.
Flagstaff mother sentenced to life in prison without parole for starving 6-year-old son to death in closet
Elizabeth Archibeque will spend the rest of her life in prison.
Hikers suffering from heat exhaustion were rescued from Mount Elden Lookout Trail.
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on an ordinance regulating short-term rentals.
Advocates say more could be done to help prevent more deaths.