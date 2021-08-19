 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $760,000

Spectacular mountain views crown this single level home nestled in trees on 2.25 acres with 2 en suite bathrooms! The living room is separated by a floor to ceiling double-sided natural stone gas fireplace. Custom cabinetry and a large center island with a dining sidebar set off the kitchen/family living/TV area. See the list of improvements that include a recent primary bathroom remodel with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a separate shower, the installation of a potassium water softener and newer Anderson front double hung windows. Enjoy BBQ under the fully lit gazebo on the patio, surrounded by shade trees and lilacs. Your friends can park their RV and your dogs can romp in the fully fenced back yard! Just minutes from Sunset Crater National Park or the Cinder Hills.

