4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $759,000

The location of your dreams with new build peace of mind! Fully permitted and city inspected sewer, water pipes in the ground and a new slab on top. New framing, Electrical panel, wires, plumbing lines, fixtures, windows, R49 Insulation, Insulated walls, HVAC w/ AC, tankless water heater, appliances, and roof. Minutes from disc golf at the ice rink, hike up to Buffalo Park and the Arizona Trail onto the mountains, steps from the hospital and downtown all in cozy desirable neighborhood. Great value ready for your personal touches.