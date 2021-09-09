This beautiful turn key property is ready for you! All furniture and furnishings included! Roof is 6 years old, house is fully updated from floors to ceilings! Current owners have maintained a successful vacation rental for the past 9 months and is currently still taking reservations. Now is your time to own your own property in Country Club- Perfect for a primary residence, second home, or investment opportunity! Take advantage of 2 Livingroom's, open floor concept, and beautiful backyard!*Sellers prefer to close after 9/30/2021**Sandbags placed by mgmt company, no active floods, just taking precaution*
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Most of Flagstaff's elected officials were in agreement about two things Tuesday night: members of city council said the mayor's recent action…
Northern Arizona University president José Luis Cruz Rivera released a statement Wednesday stating that he was starting work on longer-term pl…
- Updated
Rocket Raccoon has been traveling the galaxies to find his forever home! Will it be with you?
A proposed renewable energy project about 30 miles northwest of Flagstaff is one step closer to becoming reality after it was unanimously appr…
A friendly Doney Park neighborhood couple stopped by Janet Reich’s place the other day. Small talk ensued until, as is so often the case in th…
- Updated
A proposed condominium project that had been halted by the Flagstaff Planning and Zoning commission last month might be getting a second chance.
Coconino County’s dashboard data report released Friday shows COVID-19 metrics falling for the second week in a row. Overall, however, the cou…
A new mural at the Murdoch Center features the Native American contribution to Southside’s history.
- Updated
Coconino’s scheduled football game against the Cactus Cobras for Friday at Coconino High School was canceled Thursday afternoon, according to …
Is there someone out there willing to start a campaign to recall Mayor Deasy?