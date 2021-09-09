4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $750,000

This beautiful turn key property is ready for you! All furniture and furnishings included! Roof is 6 years old, house is fully updated from floors to ceilings! Current owners have maintained a successful vacation rental for the past 9 months and is currently still taking reservations. Now is your time to own your own property in Country Club- Perfect for a primary residence, second home, or investment opportunity! Take advantage of 2 Livingroom's, open floor concept, and beautiful backyard!*Sellers prefer to close after 9/30/2021**Sandbags placed by mgmt company, no active floods, just taking precaution*