 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $750,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $750,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $750,000

This beautiful turn key property is ready for you! All furniture and furnishings included! Roof is 6 years old, house is fully updated from floors to ceilings! Current owners have maintained a successful vacation rental for the past 9 months and is currently still taking reservations. Now is your time to own your own property in Country Club- Perfect for a primary residence, second home, or investment opportunity! Take advantage of 2 Livingroom's, open floor concept, and beautiful backyard!*Sellers prefer to close after 9/30/2021**Sandbags placed by mgmt company, no active floods, just taking precaution*

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)