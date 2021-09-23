 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $750,000

Spectacular mountain views crown this single level home nestled in trees on 2.25 acres with 2 en suite bathrooms! The living room is separated by a floor to ceiling double-sided natural stone gas fireplace. Custom cabinetry and a large center island with a dining sidebar set off the kitchen/family living/TV area. See the list of improvements that include a recent primary bathroom remodel with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a separate shower, the installation of a potassium water softener and newer Anderson front double hung windows. Enjoy BBQ under the fully lit gazebo on the patio, surrounded by shade trees and lilacs.

