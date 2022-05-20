 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $750,000

This home feels Brand New, and is Turn Key & ready to go! A Must See. One of the best floor plans in Presidio, with a 4th bedroom and full bath on the main level. One of the largest master suites in the subdivision, with an oversized master bath. The kitchen will make your friends jealous with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42'' custom cabinets, huge island, and walk-in pantry. Upgraded 3 Color Interior Paint Package. Upgraded Trim Package. Ceramic Wood-Look Tile throughout. Tons of windows bringing in ample light. The home is close to town, restaurants, hiking & biking trails, and the arboretum is right down the street! Easy low maintenance landscaping, with a fenced backyard to enjoy Flagstaff summers. Schedule your private showing today!

