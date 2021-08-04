4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $749,900

Better than new! The elusive NEWER Single Level Flagstaff home with SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE is ready for new ownership. Main home is a 3 bed/2 bath 1566 square ft. open plan with a 3 car garage bordering HOA open space. Darling separate 600 square ft. 1 bed/1 bath guest house with kitchen & laundry makes this home perfect for any imaginable use. Owners chose 10 ft. ceilings, upgraded vinyl flooring, extra pavers @ the driveway, and a location that allows for more privacy than most in the subdivision. Imagine gathering outside under the covered patio in the evenings, gazing at stars & Ponderosa Pine trees! Built in 2019 and lovingly landscaped and cared for, the owners are heartbroken to leave, but opportunity takes them out of town. Occupancy to be no earlier than Oct. 9, 2021