4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $749,000

Awesome single level home with an attached guest house in the Country Club with NO HOA! This home is currently an active vacation rental with a long term renter in the guest house. Guest house has a full kitchen, bathroom and one bedroom along with a living room area. Main house is 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and has been partially updated. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room along with a wood burning fireplace. Appointment is required, do not disturb guests or tenant, thank you.