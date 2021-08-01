The pictures show it all! This home has been loved, cared for, and updated to the max. In Coconino Estates and walking distance to downtown, this home has the square footage and upgrades you're looking for - close to parks, schools, and hospital! Here it is...master bath boasts a Bain Ultra tub with heated backrests and air jets or rinse off in the tropical walk-in shower! You're in your own private treehouse in the spacious master suite. 4th bedroom/media room is equipped with an audio/visual system and surround-sound for the real home theater experience. 200 sf workshop/creative space - so many possibilities! High-end audio, heated floors, forced air gas, triple paned windows, energy efficiency, in ground sprinkler system, and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $749,000
