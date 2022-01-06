4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $749,000

This delightful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits close to forest access in the desirable Ponderosa Trails neighborhood & it has A/C. Great floor plan includes a main-level primary bedroom w/ vaulted ceilings & large closet. The ensuite includes double sinks,a soaking tub & spacious tiled shower. Soaring ceilings & gas fireplace accent the living room. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, an island & open sightlines into the living room. Fridge, washer, dryer are included! There is also a formal dining space w/ a bay window. There are 3 more bedrooms & a guest bath upstairs. The separate laundry area also has a utility sink. W/D included. The landscaped backyard has a spacious patio & large evergreen turf perfect for entertaining. There's even a shed for extra storage.