4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $749,000

PRICED TO SELL & BELOW COMPS! Paradise in the Pines awaits you! Once you enter through the front door, you will know you've arrived home. This stunning home features 4 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. The primary bedroom and one additional bedroom are on the main level and the additional 2 bedrooms are on the second floor, making split living a dream. The home features a beautiful and upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find one of the best lofts you have seen. The loft features a stunning banister to allow for maximum natural light. The backyard space is one of the largest ones in the area and features beautiful grass, a sand fire pit, and is fully fenced. The home is equipped with air conditioning for those hot summer days!