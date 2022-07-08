This home is only 4 yrs old. and located in a private, small community-The Sanctuary. Close proximity to NAU, shopping extensive trail system and Lake Mary recreation area. This home has a single level living area, however, there are stairs leading to the front and garage door. Spacious split floor plan with a great room, dining area and kitchen combo. Bedrooms are split with 2 on each side of the home. Tall ponderosa pine covered lot. Desirable neighborhood and location.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $749,000
