4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $745,000

This property has a premium lot, large backyard, and an attached Casita! Live in the main house while renting the Casita to help with the mortgage payment! Open airy floor-plan with Primary Bed on the Main Level. This unit is has all of the quality finishes of Miramonte including, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, and much more! Take note of the ample extra parking next to the home. The home is close to downtown, restaurants, shopping, hiking, biking, etc...Hurry schedule your private showing today!