Come take a look at this move-in ready, nicely appointed home w/ A/C in the Presidio in the Pines. This popular floor plan features 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms w/ one bedroom conveniently located on the main level. The open kitchen -dining- living rooms create a wonderful gathering place for entertaining. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances & extra seating along the breakfast bar. The glass tile backsplash accents the 42'' cherry cabinets providing plenty of storage. Large & plentiful windows fill the home with natural light. Upstairs the primary suite offers a spacious closet & ensuite w/ double sinks & tiled shower. Two more bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room & spacious loft area are also upstairs. Gas fireplace, 2 car garage, covered front porch & HOA park close by