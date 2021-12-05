Beautifully maintained, one-owner, spacious home in the desirable Ponderosa Trails neighborhood. This sparkling clean home welcomes in plenty of sunshine through large double-paned windows and has views of the San Francisco Peaks from the property. Cathedral ceilings in the living and dining rooms and kitchen make this home feel open and bright. A high-efficiency Morso wood burning stove from Denmark keeps the living room cozy warm and a gas fireplace lights the dining room for warmth and ambiance. This home is perfect for entertaining! Native landscaping with sprinkler system is low maintenance. There is one bedroom on the main level that is versatile with big double doors that can be kept open to create more living space. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, including a gorgeous master
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $735,000
