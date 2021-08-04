 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $729,000
Here is another custom build from Mountain Town Homes. Enjoy stunning panoramic mountain and forest views from beautiful Slayton Ranch Estates east of Flagstaff. This floorplan features soaring vaulted ceilings, gorgeous wood floors, quartz countertops, and much more. There is still time for buyer to select all interior finishes and colors. Hurry before it is gone! Owner/Broker

