Attn. Buyers: You need to Shuffle on over and see this 4 Bedroom, 2.75 bathroom home. Take walks using the wonderful trail system and stop by the park located in one of Flagstaff's most sought after and popular neighborhood. This home has environtal friendly landscaping and would be a great second home or rental. Wonderful double gate and custom concrete work lets you park your toys in the back yard. Want to bring your pets with you? Seller has installed concrete around bottom of fence to make sure your loved ones don't dig under and get out. Spend your time in the backyard and play a game of shuffle board. Seller has upgraded this home with brand new interior paint, Laminate flooring, blinds, and many other little extras. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS. Open house Sat. Feb, 26th 11:00-3:00.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $725,000
