4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $725,000

Happy Valentines Day!! Your Clients are going to to fall in LOVE with this Home!! It It is an amazing Ponderosa Trails Home. Sets on a corner Lot. Easy Access. Minutes to Downtown Flagstaff, Flagstaff Airport, and I 17. This 4/2.5 bath is just perfect for that growing Family. Oversized master bedroom, guest room #3 is almost larger. Easy Maintenance, Hard surface floors, ever-lawn Grass.. in front yard, putting green in the back. Nice size wood storage shed, Oversized 2 car garage. All offers to be reviewed on Feb 21st at 5pm. Seller request a lease back till June 10th 2022. (this will get the most consideration by Seller)