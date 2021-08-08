 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $720,000

More than 3,000 sq ft on a 1/2 acre hillside lot! Located on a cul-de-sac with gorgeous views & serene atmosphere you will fall in love with. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Arizona room, Den & mother in law suite, there is plenty of room for everyone! The extended driveway leads to the 2.5 car garage with plenty of storage. Inside you will find real wood floors, vaulted ceilings & a cozy fireplace. Large kitchen with island, Corian countertops & pantry. Downstairs in a mother in law suite with a full kitchen, bathroom, living area & private entrance. Large deck overlooking the beautiful pine trees & large yard. Roof is only 2 years old! Kachina Village has a gas station, store & restaurant for convenience but is located just 10 minutes South of Flagstaff! Peaceful & convenient

