Rare, like-new single-level 4/2 gem built in 2020 w/ 10 ft ceilings, in newer subdivision just minutes to NAU & downtown w/ several upgrades on a premium lot. Home has 10 ft ceilings and 8 ft doors throughout. Zero Energy Ready w/ spray foam insulation. Low E dual pane windows, tankless water heater, granite kitchen countertops, kitchen island, walk-in pantry, separate laundry room, ceiling fans, & more. Neutral color scheme makes this a move-in ready home. Has epoxy attached 2 cargarage. Primary Bedroom is located near kitchen in rear while the 3 other bedrooms are near the front - the perfect layout for privacy. Beautifully landscape touches w/ large patio. FUTS trail system is close, a playground, basketball court & community picnic area. Call agent to see this gorgeous home today.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $719,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff City Council provided direction for staff to move forward with a controversial roundabout project after ample discussion during Tues…
“Please help me,” the man begged, according to a transcript. “Please please please.”
A northbound vehicle towing an RV caught fire near milepost 303 of I-17 Sunday afternoon, igniting a 30-acre wildfire in the roadside brush. T…
The roundabout project for the intersection at Fourth Street, Cedar Avenue and Lockett Road is moving forward with a design footprint that was…
The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.
Jennifer (Jenni Sechrist) Kennedy passed away on May 28, 2022 from unexpected medical complications. Jenni lived with her husband, Luke, in Io…
According to COVID-19 metrics on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) website, Coconino County has moved to a medium communi…
At the most recent meeting of the Arizona Board of Regents’s (ABOR) Academic Affairs and Educational Attainment Committee, Northern Arizona Un…
"The kids started asking out loud, 'Mr. Reyes, what is going on?'" Teacher of 11 children who were killed in Uvalde shooting describes tragic events.
'Baby Holly' vanished after her parents’ murder in Texas. She’s found alive living in Oklahoma 40 years later
Holly is now 42 years old and has been in contact with her extended biological family. She currently lives in Oklahoma, the Houston Chronicle reported.