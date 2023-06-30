Escape the Valley heat to cooler weather in Flagstaff! Perfect AIRBNB - the 1 down street booked EVERY weekend. Home sits on Corner lot W/Mountain Views. Seller has added plenty of upgrades including Front Porch and Fenced yard. This home looks and shows like a model. NAU less than 1 mile away.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $715,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week's Flagstaff History column.
The victim of a break-in recounts her terror.
Discover Flagstaff has launched its new “trails passport” website.
June Jam is back on June 30 to July 3 with an expansive lineup of music, food, activities, comedians and so much more.
Police are searching for, Morgan Moore ran away from her home on Elder Drive.