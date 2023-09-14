Four bed, two and a half bath home with NO SHORT TERM RENTAL RESTRICTIONS in the adorable and highly sought after Ponderosa Trails Community! This property features a 2020 roof, new pet-friendly turf in the backyard, newer flooring in the living room, a new dishwasher and newer fixtures throughout. The home has charming porch out front and wonderful curb appeal. The floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a kitchen bar that opens to the living room with a gas fireplace. The spacious primary suite features a large garden tub with views of the pines, a seated vanity, private toilet room and large walk-in closet. There is a generously sized bedroom tucked away downstairs, currently being used as an office, for ultimate privacy. The gorgeous backyard has a covered porch, low maintenance turf and is shaded by beautiful, mature trees. This one won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PHOENIX -- What would you buy for an extra $20 a week?
A 55-year-old Virginia man died hiking in the Grand Canyon this weekend.
VVMC has resumed breast imaging services, but former providers still have concerns.
NAU announced it has been ranked in the Third Way Economic Mobility Index’s top tier.
The Babbitt's Backyard Ultra race is the subject of this week's column.