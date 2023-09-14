Four bed, two and a half bath home with NO SHORT TERM RENTAL RESTRICTIONS in the adorable and highly sought after Ponderosa Trails Community! This property features a 2020 roof, new pet-friendly turf in the backyard, newer flooring in the living room, a new dishwasher and newer fixtures throughout. The home has charming porch out front and wonderful curb appeal. The floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a kitchen bar that opens to the living room with a gas fireplace. The spacious primary suite features a large garden tub with views of the pines, a seated vanity, private toilet room and large walk-in closet. There is a generously sized bedroom tucked away downstairs, currently being used as an office, for ultimate privacy. The gorgeous backyard has a covered porch, low maintenance turf and is shaded by beautiful, mature trees. This one won't last long!