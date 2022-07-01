 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Sun is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Flagstaff Local

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,900

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,900

Stunning, single-level, like-new 4 bedroom/2 bath gem built in 2020 w/ 10ft ceilings & 8ft doors in newer, highly desired Crestview subdivision located just minutes to NAU & downtown w/ several upgrades on a premium lot. Zero Energy Ready Home w/ spray foam insulation. Low E dual pane windows, tankless water heater, granite kitchen countertops, kitchen island, pantry, laundry room, ceiling fans, & more. Beautifully landscape touches w/ large patio. As a resident, you may enjoy wonderful amenities such as the FUTS trail system, a community playground, basketball court, & covered picnic area with grill. Call agent today set up your personal showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)