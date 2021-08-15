4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,900

Swiss Manor beauty! This cul-de-sac home features four master suites (1 on main & 1 converted studio apt with entrance), 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings throughout, large utility/laundry room, large kitchen with french doors for entertaining, 20' x 20' workshop AND a backyard with so many trees you'll never want to leave. Trails to the forest are 3 blocks away. This home is currently used as a long-term rental; lower master was used as a successful AirBnB. Don't miss out on this lovely Flagstaff home.