4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,900

Rare, like-new single-level 4/2 gem built in 2020 w/ 10 ft ceilings, in newer subdivision just minutes to NAU & downtown w/ several upgrades on a premium lot. Home has 10 ft ceilings and 8 ft doors throughout. Zero Energy Ready w/ spray foam insulation. Low E dual pane windows, tankless water heater, granite kitchen countertops, kitchen island, walk-in pantry, separate laundry room, ceiling fans, & more. Neutral color scheme makes this a move-in ready home. Has epoxy attached 2 cargarage. Primary Bedroom is located near kitchen in rear while the 3 other bedrooms are near the front - the perfect layout for privacy. Beautifully landscape touches w/ large patio. FUTS trail system is close, a playground, basketball court & community picnic area. Call agent to see this gorgeous home today.

