4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,800

Gorgeous Remodeled home in Doney Park is waiting for you! Updates to the house include: all new windows, all doors, flooring, lights, switches, outlets, paint inside and outside, all new kitchen and all new bathrooms (counter tops, toilets, plumbing fixtures, sinks etc.) 4th room can be a den or bedroom. Acre plus of land. Wood Stove PLUS an additional wood burning fireplace. 4 car garage (dividing wall can be removed-not load bearing) and there is a storage shed in the back. Go and Show and send your offer today!

