Open House Saturday 11/13 2-4pm! Welcome to one of Mountainaire's flagship properties! Situated on 1/3-acre lot surrounded by mature pines this property has plenty of room for RV & boat parking. The large covered deck is a wonderful place to enjoy those summer monsoon storms. Upon entering you will find a sweeping staircase and on your right is the perfect size room for a office or study. The luxury vinyl plank flooring can be found throughout the main level. The kitchen has upgraded appliances, butcher block island and hickory cabinets. Upstairs the spacious primary bedroom has a bonus room that could be a hobby room, workout area or a grand primary closet. Square footage could be easily increased by finishing out the 3rd level for an amazing game room or additional bedrooms.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,500
