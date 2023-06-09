Welcome to your turnkey home in Johnson Ranch. Lightly lived in, this home boasts a large lot, luxury vinyl plank, stainless steel appliances, oversized 2 car garage and more! Indulge in the primary bedroom with his + hers walk in closets, accompanied by an ensuite bathroom. Enjoy the cool mountain breeze from the outdoor, covered patio or get cozy in the winter months next to the beautiful gas fireplace. Bonus room allows for an office space, playroom, workout space + so much more! Possibilities are endless! Functional and open split floor plan. Fully fenced, large backyard, great for entertaining your loved ones. Enjoy the low maintenance, landscaped front and back yard with views of the San Francisco Peaks.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,000
