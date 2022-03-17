 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,000

Super clean 1827 sq ft Craftsman style home in one of the newest & most desirable communities in Flagstaff - Presidio in the Pines. Boasting a great room concept with the kitchen open to dining, eating & living room. 4-bedrooms (large primary) & 2.5 baths. 3-bedrooms up & one down. Granite counter tops, 36 inch cabinets, plantation shutters, fireplace, walk in pantry & breakfast bar. Craftsman railed staircase and wood trim throughout, 8-foot front and back doors. Separate laundry. Energy Star Certified with Blown cellulose insulation, R38 ceiling, R21, the building pad is also insulated & 95%+ RUDD furnace.High quality construction - 2x6 wood framing, 18x18 tile, Mohawk carpet ,Low Ewindows, gas dryer hook-up, paver driveway, landscaped front with drip system. Light & bright!

