OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY (4/2/23) from 11am-2pm! Stunning, like new 4 bed/3 bath home built in 2019 in newer subdivision just minutes to NAU & downtown. Home has 10 ft ceilings and 8 ft doors throughout. Zero Energy Ready w/ spray foam insulation. Low E dual pane windows, tankless water heater, granite kitchen countertops, kitchen island, separate laundry room, ceiling fans, & more. Open living space, beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and dining room. There is a bedroom on the main level. Beautifully landscaped w/ large patio. FUTS trail system is close, a playground, basketball court & community picnic area.