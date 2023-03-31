OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY (4/2/23) from 11am-2pm! Stunning, like new 4 bed/3 bath home built in 2019 in newer subdivision just minutes to NAU & downtown. Home has 10 ft ceilings and 8 ft doors throughout. Zero Energy Ready w/ spray foam insulation. Low E dual pane windows, tankless water heater, granite kitchen countertops, kitchen island, separate laundry room, ceiling fans, & more. Open living space, beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and dining room. There is a bedroom on the main level. Beautifully landscaped w/ large patio. FUTS trail system is close, a playground, basketball court & community picnic area.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $697,848
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I just hope it keeps on staying like this,” resident Alvin Wyniki said.
Flagstaff Fire Captain Paul Sanders has a reputation for always lending a helping hand. After suffering a cardiac event earlier this month, he…
Katherine Lee Beach
A downtown bank was robbed shortly after noon Friday, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. Here's what we know about the crime.
Police have connected two teenagers to last week's robbery of Sunwest Bank.