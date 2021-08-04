4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $695,000

Beautiful NEW Flagstaff Ranch Condo. Huge 2740 sq/ft 4 bedroom 3 baths oversized 2 car garage with forest views. This home is a must see. Upgraded with foam insulation, tankless water heater, custom showers, waterfall counter tops, and so much more. Light and bright and ready to move into. Come enjoy the mountains and the gated golf community of Flagstaff Ranch. Enjoy all the ranch has to offer.