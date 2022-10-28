4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $695,000

Look no further! You must see this Energy Star certified craftsman style cottage in Presidio in the Pines. This lovely home was built in 2016 and has air conditioning. 4-bedrooms, Den, 2-full bathrooms and a powder room. The primary suite, powder room and den are on the main level and the other three bedrooms and bathroom are on the upper level. One of the best lots with extra set back space from the home behind it. Great room concept where living, dining and kitchen are all in one area. Gas fireplace and perfect sized kitchen island. Paver driveway for that upscale feel. This home is very, very clean and move in ready. Schedule your appointment today.