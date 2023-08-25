Escape the Valley heat to cooler weather in Flagstaff! Perfect AIRBNB - the 1 down street booked EVERY weekend. Home sits on Corner lot W/Mountain Views. Seller has added plenty of upgrades including Front Porch and Fenced yard. This home looks and shows like a model. NAU less than 1 mile away.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $690,000
