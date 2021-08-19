 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $689,900

Great home in University Heights neighborhood on a .32 acre lot with RV parking and NO HOA! This beautiful brick home has a large kitchen with granite counter tops, a Jenn-Air range and stainless steel appliances. The main level of the home has hardwood floors, a cozy fireplace in the oversized dining room and a bedroom and bath. Downstairs there is a family room, a pellet stove, large master bedroom with updated bathroom and 2 more bedroom and a bathroom. The backyard is huge with two decks and a hot tub! Don't miss this wonderful home with room for everyone!

