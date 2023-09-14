Welcome to Flagstaff. This fully remodeled home boasts 4 bedrooms, including 2 primary suites on the upper level, and a total of 3 bathrooms. Recent renovations include new electric panel, fresh paint inside and out, and updated flooring Complete Kitchen and Bathrooms remodel- truly the feel of new! Home now offered under appraised value and can come with 60,000 worth of furnishings. This home offers the perfect retreat to relax and unwind. Outside, you'll find a front patio, a large backyard with a fire pit area, Hot Tub and breathtaking views of Mount Elden. This property also comes with an AIRBNB license making it an ideal investment.. Seller is a Licensed Realtor in Arizona.