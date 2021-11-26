4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $689,000

What an amazing opportunity to own another AXXO new home so close to downtown! The builder AXXO Homes also included a refrigerator in this one. Immediately you will notice the attention to detail AXXO takes in all their homes.Big corner lot that backs green space. Fully fenced backyard for BBQ night and pets. Fourth bedroom is very large and can be used as a playroom, second living, movie room, etc. Oversized garage and solar ready. This home has quartz countertops, custom tile bathtub and master shower surrounds as standard, faux blinds, durable plywood cabinetry with soft close hinges, upgraded ceiling fans in all rooms, waterproof luxury vinyl floors, LED lighting, and so much more. Taxes to be reassessed based off new build